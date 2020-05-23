Share:

Bahawalpur - On directives of Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob , Vice Chancellor and in pursuance of his vision regarding online activities at Islamia university of Bahawalpur, Department of Zoology in collaboration with IUB Science Society observed International Biodiversity Day 2020 by conducting International Virtual Symposium. According to Prof Dr Nuzhat Sial , Chairperson Zoology Department, the event was conducted through an online platform. national and international experts on biodiversity highlighted the significance of the day. University’s Science Society also released video message of the Vice Chancellor Islamia University Bahawalpur on this occasion who emphasised faculty and students to raise awareness on environmental issues and joint efforts to preserve biodiversity maintaining global ecological balance.