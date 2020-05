Share:

ISLAMABAD - Japanese Am­bassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori yes­terday condoled the loss of life in the plane crash in Karachi.

Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan expressed pro­found grief and sorrow over the tragic incident.

He said that he is shocked and deeply sad­dened at the tragic news of the plane crash and ex­presses his heartfelt con­dolences to all the vic­tims and their bereaved families.