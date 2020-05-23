Share:

KARACHI - Jumma Tul Wida, the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak was observed with religious respect in the metropolis on Friday.

Strict security arrangements were made by the law enforcement agencies including police and Rangers for the Namaz-e-Jumma gatherings. The worshipers gathered in the mosques in their respective areas for the Namaz-e-Jumma and followed the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and were also seen wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing while offering Friday prayers, as a precautionary measure due to ongoing pandemic coronavirus.

Famous scholar, Senator Maulana Tanveer-ul-Haq Thanvi in his Friday Sermon at Thanvi Masjid here shed light on the importance of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak and Jumma tul Wida. He advised the people to ask for forgiveness from the Allah Almighty and also take special care of poor, needy and deserving people. Special prayers were also held for the recovery of coronavirus patients, elimination of virus and prosperity and development of Pakistan. Most of the markets were closed at the time of Friday prayers while the fruits vendors were selling the fruits on their push carts outside most of the mosques.

It may be noted here that the SOPs were issued for Friday and Eid prayers and crowded places during Eid shopping.

Meanwhile, the Jumat-ul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan, was also observed with religious solemnity here in Hyderabad like other parts of the country.

The Juma gatherings were held in all mosques of the city as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) agreed between government and the religious scholars in view of threat posed by COVID-19. The imams and khateebs in their sermons stressed upon Muslims to purify their souls through a greater dedication to prayer, seek forgiveness of Allah Almighty and being kind of fellow beings.

The specials prayers were offered for elimination of COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and all over world. Religious scholars also offered prayers for freedom of Kashmir and Palestine and other parts of the world where Muslims were struggling for their right to self determination.

The Yaum-e-Al Quds, the last Friday of the Holy month of Ramazan was also observed in Jaccababad, where leaders of various religious pirate vowed to continue their support for an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds as its capital.

Addressing at a press conference in Jaccababad, Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen President, Sindh chapter, Allama Maqsood Ahmed Domki said that the issues of Palestine and Kashmir were interlinked. He said the Pakistani nation would stand by the Palestinians as it was part of their religion.

The religious leaders said that the occupied Baitul Muqadus was of religious importance for us and the Muslim countries should continue to raise their voices for the suppressed Palestinians.