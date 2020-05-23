Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and his cabinet have decided to celebrate the Eid fes­tival with utmost simplicity as a precautionary mea­sure in the prevailing corona situation.

In this regard, the chief minister has cancelled his visit to his native town Swat during the Eid holidays and decided to celebrate the festival at his official res­idence in Peshawar without receiving guests for Eid greetings.

Mahmood Khan also directed all his cabinet mem­bers including provincial ministers, advisors and special assistants to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with sim­plicity and avoid public Eid greetings at their resi­dences.

In a statement issued here yesterday, the chief min­ister urged the elected public representatives, reli­gious and political leaders to play their effective role in convincing the general public in their respective circles of influence to celebrate the Eid festival in a simple manner to avoid any possible outbreak of Co­rona pandemic.

Mahmood Khan also appealed to the general mass­es to stay at their homes, celebrate Eid with their families, strictly adhere to the principle of social dis­tancing and follow other precautionary measures during the Eid days in order to keep themselves and others safe from the Corona pandemic.

Meanwhile, advisor to KP Chief Minister on Infor­mation and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that social distancing and other precautionary meas­ures should be adopted in bazaars so that the people could be protected from the corona epidemic.

He said this while briefing the media at the Civil Secretariat here yesterday.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan had directed all Ministers, Advisors, Special Assistants and Members of Assembly to cel­ebrate Eid in their areas with simplicity keeping in view the social distancing.

“On the occasion of Eid, we should take care of the poor and needy people and share happiness with them Ajmal Wazir added. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had resumed flights from Bacha Khan In­ternational Airport Peshawar on the special request of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan adding that the government was providing all support to overseas in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries

“The KP government appeals people to take precau­tionary measures on the occasion of Eid, wear masks, don’t go to markets unnecessarily. Don’t rush and fol­low the SOPs set by the government” he added.

He said that Ehsaas program is the first transparent scheme in the history of the country which was ben­efiting labourers and the working class adding that Phase-II of the program would also be funded by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Ajmal wazir said that the government was taking care of both the poor and the middle class and at the same time addressing the problems of the economy.

Ajmal Wazir said that if the people cooperate and follow the SOPs, there will be more flexibility in lock­down otherwise the government would opt for com­plete lockdown.