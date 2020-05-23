Share:

KARACHI - Several political leaders including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, women wing President Faryal Talpur, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid, Senior Leader Dr Farooq Sattar, Pak Sarzaemeen Party Chief Syed Mustafa Kamal, Jamaat e Islami Sindh Ameer Muhammad Hussian Mehanti and others expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in crash of a Pakistan International Airlines plane here.

In a statement, they said that they were deeply saddened by the tragic incident. The leaders also offered condolences to the families of the victims.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude. While expressing deep sorrow over sad incident, they said all passengers were travelling to homes for Eid celebration but tragic incident had converted happiness into mourning. The leaders also sympathized with the families who had lost their loved ones in the tragic air crash which claimed lives of over 90 people aboard the PIA flight PK 8303. They also prayed for the peace of the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

They also directed the PPP workers of the area to take part in rescue work at the site of the plane crash and also demanded an inquiry into the airplane crash.