Karachi - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar on Friday said that traders and industrialists of Hyderabad were being discriminated under the garb of lockdown.

Talking on issues faced by traders of Hyderabad during lockdown in a meeting, Akhtar said that the business community faced hardships in carrying out their work as factories and markets being forcefully closed, demanding that discriminatory action against Hyderabad’s bussiness should be stopped. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Coordination Committee member Abdul Waseem, Sindh Tanzeem Committee InCharge Saleem Razzaq, MQM P District In Charge Zafar Siddiqui, Mayor Hyderabad Tayyab Hussain, lawmakers Salahuddin, Nadeem Siddiqui, Nasir Qureshi, Nasir Khilji, Farhat Khan, Saleem Mohra and elected representatives of local bodies and large number of traders were also present on the occasion.

The Mayor said that road development and other uplift work was not responsibility of MNAs but the centre was providing them funds to carry out work by neglecting local government representatives. He said that holding next local bodies polls wihtout empowering the local government representatives would not be useful. Akhtar was of the view that traders of Hyderabad had always supported the MQM-P and it was still the city of ‘Kite’ and its supporters. He said that it was traders community which made budget of Sindh and Pakistan and the ministers were enjoying luxurious lives on taxes of the traders.

“During the lockdown, unprecedented action was taken against traders of Hyderabad and they were even locked up and confined in jails,” said the Mayor. He demanded of the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to quash FIRs lodged agianst traaders and stop harassing them. He was of the view that traders were respected across the world but in Sindh they were denied thier rights under the garb of lockdown. He said that bussines are deliberately being destroyed.

The Mayor said that that local bodies were given importance across the world but they were neglected in Pakistan. He said that the MQM-P had always raised voice for the traders and would continue supporting their rightful demands in the future. He said that industrialist and traders contributed major chunk in the economy and provided job to hundreds of thousands of people.

Speaking on the occasion, traders leader Dolat Ram said that they were targeted “for being traders”. He said thier business were closed for months and now the people affiliated with them facing hardships to feed their families.

Hyderabad Chamber of commerce President Zia ud din said that traders had provided ration to their people on their own otherwise the people would have been on the roads and protesting.

Anjuman Tajiran e Hyderabad President Saleem Vohra asked as if there is no other disease in the country except Covid-19.

He said no official support was provided to Hyderabad during lockdown.

Saleem Umar Memon said that they were not taken on board by the government before making policy for closure and reopening of markets. Umar Dangar said the Sindh government was behaving like a step mother with traders.

Haji Haroon said that MQMP had always raised voice for the traders and would continue to do so. He also demanded that FIRs lodged agianst traaders should be quashed.

The traders also expressed gratitude to Mayor for visiting and raising voice for them.