Faisalabad - Jabbar Anwar Deputy Managing Director Services WASA has been transferred by Punjab Government and posted him as Managing Director WASA in his own pay & scale against a vacant post. A notification has been issued by Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik in this regard. Jabbar Anwar has taken over the charge as Managing Director WASA and expressed his determination that multi-dimensional reforms would be introduced to raise the services of WASA. He said that no stone would be left unturned to provide the best and efficient facilities of water supply and sewerage to the citizens of Faisalabad. He said that the new initiatives would be taken to bring the development schemes for the expansion of WASA services.