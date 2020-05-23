Share:

ISLAMABAD-The popular couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in 2018 and they are blessed with a baby girl.

The stunning couple appeared as guests in Reema Khan’s Ramazan transmission where they discussed their marital life. Muneeb Butt shared how he managed his life after marriage and said, “My social circle was wide and my friends sitting was till late night.

I realized when you are a bachelor your life is different but when you get married your life is completely different. I tried to become distant from my friends and gave priority to my family specially my wife.

I changed myself in this way and Aiman appreciated it too,” he added. He further said, “I believe the reason behind mostly fights in marriage are time, disloyalty and finance so I tried to give more time to my wife and she was happy with it.”