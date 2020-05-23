Share:

Organisation of Kashmir Coalition (OKC) convened a virtual conference on COVID-19 Kashmir Media Conference in which a galaxy of international journalists and academics/jurists participated.

The key note speaker of the conference, Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister of Pakistan on National Security Division and Strategic Planning, in his presentation highlighted that - “the global media needs to view India afresh by recognising the fascist ideology being promoted by the ruling BJP against Muslims and especially Kashmiris.”He noted that not since Hitler had fascism posed such a serious threat to regional and global peace.

Dr Moeed Yusuf reiterated Pakistan’s position that UNSC resolutions are the only mechanism to solve the Kashmir conflict and India should reverse its 5 August 2019 unlawful actions before any substantive and meaningful dialogue is possible.

He warned the international community against the high likelihood of India using a false flag operation to justify its expansionist designs by initiating military action against Pakistan which is evident from the belligerent statements by Indian leaders in an attempt to externalise the problems it has created in Kashmir.