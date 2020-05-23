Share:

WASHINGTON - Pakistan's Armed Forces have made a gift of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the US Armed Forces as a gesture of solidarity amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Pakistani embassy. The consignment of PPE arrived via a C-130 flight from Islamabad which landed Andrews Air Force Base (AFB), Maryland Wednesday afternoon. Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Dr Asad Majeed Khan, and senior officers of the embassy’s Defence Wing were present at the airport. Also present were David Helvey, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, and other American officials. In his remarks on the occasion, Ambassador Khan said that armed forces of both countries had fought together in the global war on terrorism and stand together in fight against COVID-19. This, the Pakistani envoy said, was a manifestation of the longstanding and close cooperation between the armed forces of both countries.