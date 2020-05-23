Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday sought UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ help to resolve the Kashmir issue. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had a telephonic conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to update him on the deteriorating situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir. At the outset, the Secretary General expressed his deep condolences on the crash of PIA 8303 flight and tragic loss of life. The foreign minister thanked for the condolences and added that the situation was evolving with respect to possible casualties. With regard to the situation in IOJ&K, he conveyed Pakistan’s deep concerns over the grave violations of human rights and intensified military crack-down and moves to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory. In this regard, the Foreign Minister alluded to the recent domicile law in IOJ&K, which was in violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention, said a foreign ministry statement. The foreign minister deplored that in the garb of COVID-19 crisis, India was imposing even more stringent lockdown in the occupied territory and further brutalising the Kashmiri population through fake “encounters” and phony cordon-and-search operations, extrajudicial killings, and other repressive measures.