ISLAMABAD-Former Pakistani spinner Saqlain Mushtaq believes Pakistan will have an edge over the English team if the matches are played at the South of England.

The former spin great said this on his YouTube channel. “Cricket must happen and Pakistan should go to England for the series with all the precautionary and safety measures as part of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Saqlain, who had taken 13 Test five-wicket hauls with 3 Test tenfers and took seven five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

He said Pakistan will have an edge over England in the series to be held in July and August as the weather would be great. “If the series is played at Southampton, Lords and The Oval then Pakistan will have an edge as our spinners will be very effective on these wickets,” he said and added English bowlers Jamie Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer would get less swing and seam on this side in July and August.

Saqlain, who was was selected as one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year for 2000, recalled that English spinners Meon Ali and Adil Rashid were very effective on these wickets against India and South Africa in the past. “Spinners have been getting great help on these wickets for the past 3 to 5 years because of the turn and reverse swing,” he said and added nobody does reverse swing better than Pakistan.

“If some other thing is used to shine the bowl instead of saliva then it will also benefit Pakistan,” he said. It may be mentioned that the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) cricket committee, comprising of former top players, have recommended on medical advice that spit-polishing the ball should be prohibited while the coronavirus outbreak persists.

Speaking about the English team, Saqlain, who bagged 208 and 288 matches in 49 Tests and 169 ODIs, respectively, said the England are struggling these days. “Opener Rory Burns gives a good start to England but there is no other opener to support him. England’s middle order also seems a bit shaky as they totally rely on Ben Strokes and Joe Root. Johnny Baristow and Jos Buttler doesn’t have any recent performance,” he said and added however the English team has a good bowling attack.