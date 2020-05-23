Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked world leaders for reaching out to condole over the tragic air crash and loss of precious lives.
"I thank world leaders for reaching out to condole over the tragic air crash and loss of precious lives. The people of Pakistan value this support and solidarity in our hour of grief," PM Khan said.
