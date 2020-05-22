Share:

Rawalpindi-Police solved the mystery of a blind murder case by arresting three suspected killers besides seizing weapons used in the murder, informed a police spokesman on Friday.

Police have already registered a case and sent the accused to jail for identification parade, he added.

According to him, unidentified men had shot dead a man Amir Shehzad in his bicycle repairing shop infront of Shrine SaeenAzeem at MohraNagral in Gujar Khan and fled. He added that the police registered case and began investigation. He said Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Division Zia Uddin took notice of blind murder case and constituted a special team under surveillance of DSP Zulfiqar Ali Khan and SHO tasking it to arrest the killers.

He said the police team managed to trace out the fleeing killer through mobile data.

SP Zia Uddin told media that police held three suspected killers who confessed murdering the man. He said the main accused of murder case Qasim Ali had developed illicit relations with a girl and Amir Shehad had the knowledge about this. He said the accused killed Amir to keep the relation with the girl a secret.

CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas appreciated the efforts of police party for tracing blind murder case.

Meanwhile, Kahuta police held a gang of four dacoits for its alleged involvement in street crime and seized weapons from them. The accused have been identified as Adnan Farooq, Wahab, Hammad Ali and Mohsin Ali, he said adding that the gang members mugged patrol pump and several other shops in the area.

On the other hand, CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas, following the orders of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab ShoaibDastagir, distributed Eidpackage among 100 families of martyrs and 121 widows, according to a police spokesman. He said CPO Muhammad AhsanYounas along with SSP Operations Tariq Walayat visited the residence of martyred inspector Raja Muhammad Saqlain and met with his family besides handing over Eidpackage. He said CPO accompanied by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Ali Akbar also went to house of martyred Traffic Warden Shahid Sarwar and distributedEid gifts and package.

CPO said martyred officers and cops are asset of Punjab police and their families would not be left alone. He said IGP ShohaibDastagir has dispatched Eid packages including cash, gifts, clothes and ration for the families of martyrs.