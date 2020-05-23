Share:

MARDAN - The district adminis­tration has sought the support of prayer leaders of mosques and religious scholars in ensuring complete implementation of SOPs about coronavirus preven­tive measures during Eid-ul-Fitr congregations.

Addressing a meeting of religious scholars and prayer leaders here yesterday, DC Abid Wazir and DPO Sajjad Khan said that during the Juma-tul-Wida and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, the SOPs for prevention of corona virus should be followed and also cooperate with the police to prevent aerial firing on Eid night.