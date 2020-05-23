LAKKI MARWAT - The staffers of Rescue-1122 launched a campaign to raise awareness about preventive measures of coronavirus pandemic in parts of the district.
On the directions of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director General Dr Khateer Ahmad Khan the experts visited different bazaars in Lakki, Naurang and Serai Gambila towns where they held awareness sessions with people, said district emergency officer Jan Afridi on Friday.
He said that the Rescue-1122 staffers also went to police stations, banks and other public places to educate operators and employees of the organisations and citizens about precautionary measures of Covid-19. “They distributed pamphlets carrying awareness messages about the pandemic and called upon citizens to wear masks and avoid visiting crowded places”, he maintained.