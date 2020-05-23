Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The staffers of Rescue-1122 launched a campaign to raise awareness about preventive measures of coronavirus pandemic in parts of the district.

On the directions of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Director Gen­eral Dr Khateer Ahmad Khan the experts visit­ed different bazaars in Lakki, Naurang and Se­rai Gambila towns where they held awareness ses­sions with people, said district emergency officer Jan Afridi on Friday.

He said that the Res­cue-1122 staffers also went to police stations, banks and other public places to educate oper­ators and employees of the organisations and cit­izens about precaution­ary measures of Covid-19. “They distributed pam­phlets carrying awareness messages about the pan­demic and called upon cit­izens to wear masks and avoid visiting crowded places”, he maintained.