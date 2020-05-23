Share:

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet today in Karachi to decide about the sighting of Moon of Shawwal-ul-Mukarram 1441 Hijri or otherwise.

Chairman of the Committee, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rahman will chair the meeting.

The meetings of Zonal and district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees in their respective areas will also be held for collecting evidences in respect of sighting or otherwise of the Moon.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, Shawwal moon has not been sighted and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow.