RAWALPINDI- The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company(RWMC) has cancelled Eid holidays of around 2000 sanitary workers and officials of the department to ensure cleanliness during the Eid days. According to RWMC spokesman, the Waste Company has finalized a comprehensive cleanliness plan for Eid-ul-Fitr to disinfect Eidgahs and Masajidswhile the staff will carry out work 24 hours a day in different shifts. The cleanliness of graveyards would also be ensured so that people can have a clean environment when they visit the graves of their beloved, he added. He said all the containers would be washed through mechanical washers while on ‘chandraat,’ the special squad will pick all the waste before the time of Eid prayer.