ISLAMABAD-The Saddar Zone police have arrested 131 outlaws including 81 absconders during the last three weeks besides recovery of narcotic, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad AamirZulfiqar Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqarud din Syed had directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrest.

Following these directions, renewed efforts were made and the Saddar Zone police headed by SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk achieved remarkable success.

Owing these efforts, the police also arrested 81 absconders during the same period while 35 persons were held for their involvement in bootlegging as well as drug-peddling activities.

A total of 5 kilogram hashish, 2 kilogram heroine and 441 wine bottles were also recovered from them.

Meanwhile, 15 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons and 13 pistols, one rifle, ammunition and a dagger were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police on Friday arrested 11 outlaws including nine gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered wine, cash, gambling tools, narcotics and weapons from their possession.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Malik NaeemIqbal constituted a special team under supervision of DSP QasimNiazi to raid a gambling den. This team raided there and nabbed nine gamblers later identified as Rashid Mehmood, Sajjad Ali, WasifHussain, Raja Sheraz, Muhammad Shahzad, Chan Mehmood, Zulfqar, Mohsin Ali and Muhammad Shan.

The police team also recovered stake money and gambling tools from their possession.

While the police team also arrested a drug-peddler namely Muhammad Ibrahim and recovered 1080 grams hashish from him.

Furthermore, Ramana police apprehended Allah Dad and recovered one SMG rifle and one 9mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.