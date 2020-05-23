Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Owing to severe heatwave, hundreds of people of the city and its outskirts have landed at hospitals, with complaints of gastro disease.

Reports say that 19 gastro patients, including five children, were admitted to the Civil Hospital on Friday due to their serious condition. Doctors have advised people to use boiled water for drinking besides avoid eating things from markets.

Water shortage in city persists

Acute water shortage persisting in the city for the last two weeks has made people’s lives miserable.

Talking to this scribe on Friday, citizens complained that several parts of the city, including Hameed Pura Colony, Lalchandabad, Gharibabad, Pak Colony, Toorabad, Dholanabad, Shahi Bazaar, Nai Para, Johar Colony, Khaar Para, Bhansinghabad, Satellite Town, Walkart area, scheme no ii, Gulshan Colony, Panhwer Colony, Rajar Colony and Mir Allah Bachayo Colony were without water as a result of which residents of these areas had to purchase water from the tanker mafia, which sold it at exorbitant rates.

They blamed that the concerned officers of public health engineering department were responsible for the situation, adding they had been promised by these officials that they would be supplied water, but in vain.

They called upon the higher authorities to take notice of the situation, and ensure immediate restoration of water supply to the city without any discrimination on the basis of ethnicity.

Meanwhile, MQM-P district Mirpurkhas In-charge Khushi Muhammad Mughal and other office-bearers have warned that if the water supply is not restored soon, their party will plan protest demonstrations against the ‘corrupt’ public health engineering department officers.