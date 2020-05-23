Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the facilities and services extended to coronavirus patients are being monitored from the Central Control Room to provide best health facilities. Chairing a meeting to review the emergency plan for COVID-19 patients, duty rostrum during Eid days and other key affairs at the committee room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday, she request people to take necessary precautions during Eid holidays while going out or meeting relatives. The Minister undertook complete review of the treatment and other facilities for Corona patients in Punjab and also reviewed duty rostrum for doctors during the Eid holidays as the secretaries shared briefings on Emergency Plans in their respective departments. She said. “During Eid holidays, all doctors will perform duties as assigned in duty rostrum.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Awan, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired) Usman Younis, Additional Secretary SHME Dr Asif Tufail, DG Rescue Dr Rizwan Naseer, Vice Chancellors, Principals and Medical Superintendents of different institutions were present in the meeting.