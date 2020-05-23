Share:

Sindh government constituted a three-member team for the identification of persons who were killed in the PIA plane crash in Karachi.

According to sources, the process of Identification will be completed with the help of DNA tests.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Malir Junaid Ahmed will head the team while Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rustam and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Aftab Alam are the other members of the team.

Sources further informed that DSP Rustam will be deployed at Civil Hospital Karachi while DSP Aftab Alam has been tasked to perform his duty at the Jinnah Hospital.