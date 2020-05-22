Share:

Rawalpindi-Three youngsters drowned in deep water near Dadhocha Dam, in limits of Police Station (PS) Rawat.

HamzaRizwan, Rajab Sheraz and AhsanFayyaz (aged between 20 to 22 years) were residents of MohraNajjar, Bashindot.

According to details, the three young men entered the nullah, one of them lost his balance and began to drown. On seeing their friend drowning, the other two persons tried to save him but could not maintain balance.

Later, people from the nearby area rushed to the scene and tried to bring out the boys with the help of ropes but their efforts proved unproductive.

Later, Rescue 1122 divers came to the nullah and retrieved the bodies. The bodies were shifted to hospital for autopsy. The dead bodies were handed over to the families for burial, they said.

Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out in cotton market near Maqbool Hotel in NamakMandi, Raja Bazaar leaving a shopkeeper injured. Rescue 1122 along with fire fighters summoned from other parts of district extinguished fire and shifted the injured man to hospital for medical treatment where he identified as Azeem (18).

According to Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Dr Abdul Rehman, fire gutted the four story market and cooling process is underway.

He said the reason behind fire is yet to be ascertained.

He said the fire went out of control due to cotton and clothes inside the shops.