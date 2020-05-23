Share:

US President Donald Trump each year donates his $100,000 quarterly salary to a government agency, which, this year, is the Department of Health and Human Services.

During a White House press briefing, Donald Trump's press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, happened to show the original $100,000 check from the president's bank account, revealing both his private account and routing numbers.

The check confirmed that POTUS has stuck to his tradition of donating his salary to government agencies, but the account and routing details are not meant to be publicly shown.

Such information can possibly be used to withdraw or deposit money, or even hack the bank account. However, the chief executive of the Identity Theft Resource Center, Eva Velasquez, is sure that, despite the need for such details to remain private, the bank was "most certain" to have additional protections for a president's account.

"This is one of those situations where setting the example is very important. It’s very important for your average person to understand this is not a best practice", Velasquez said.

$100,000 from Trump went this year to the Department of Health and Human Service to “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus.”