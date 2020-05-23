Share:

LAHORE - Bank of Punjab Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zafar Masud and another passenger miraculously survived with relatively minor injuries, as a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed on Friday in a residential area near Jinnah International Airport.

Zafar Masud was among the 90 passengers travelling in ill-fated PIA flight PK-8303 from Lahore, which crashed in the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir just before landing.

The BOP CEO was shifted to Darul Sehat Hospital and is reportedly out of danger. Zafar Masud sustained fractures to his hip and collar bones and had scratches on his body but no burn marks, the Darul Sehat Hospital’s administration said.

Masud’s brother is with him in the hospital. He spoke to his mother on the phone and informed her about his health. Zafar Masud is the son of senior and revered PTV artiste, Munawar Saeed.