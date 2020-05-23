Share:

LAHORE - Thirteen more succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday, taking the death toll to 310.

As many as 1,073 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in the province during the same period, taking the number of patients to 18,455.

So far 116 casualties have been reported from Lahore, 58 Rawalpindi, 44 Multan, 29 Gujranwala, 26 Faisalabad, nine Sargodha, six Gujrat, five Rahim Yar Khan, three Bahawalpur, two each from Hafizabad, Sahiwal, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh and one each from Attock, Dera Ghazi Khan, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

Out of total COVID-19 patients in Punjab, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shia devotees, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners and 15, 675 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

So far 8,836 COVID-19 patients have been reported in Lahore, 1,471 Rawalpindi, 1,313 Multan, 1,151 Gujranwala, 744 Faisalabad, 695 Sialkot, 602 Gujrat, 379 Sargodha, 340 DG Khan, 283 Sheikhupura, 211 Rahim Yar Khan, 209 Kasur, 196 Muzaffargarh, 192 Hafizabad, 177 Jhelum, 170 Mandi Bahauddin, 156 Bahawalpur, 143 Lodhran, 111 Vehari, 108 Khushab, 102 Narowal, 97 Bhakar, 87 Nankana Sahib, 85 Attock, 79 Sahiwal, 69 Jhang, 62 Bahawalnagar, 60 Layyah, 51 Rajanpur, 46 Chiniot, 45 Okara, 41 Pakpattan, 40 Mianwali, 38 Khanewal, 37 Toba Tek Singh and 30 Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 191, 910 tests have been conducted in the province, which have led to the detection of 18, 455 cases.

He said that the highest number of cases had been reported from 16-30 years age group followed by those reported from 31-45 years age group.

He further said that the lowest number of cases had been reported from above 70 years age group. “So far, 5,354 patients have recovered and returned to their homes, 310 died while 12,811 are under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities,” the spokesperson said, and added, “Out of 1,886 suspected healthcare workers, 241 have tested positive for the virus.”