WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Barack Obama wished Americans on Thursday a happy Thanksgiving and urged the nation to move forward as one while remembering people in need of help. With families across the country set to enjoy the traditional turkey dinners that mark the annual public holiday - first celebrated by pilgrims who fled religious persecution in England - Obama said not everyone was so fortunate. “As we prepare to gather around our dinner tables, there are families in the northeast who don’t have that luxury,” he said, referring to tens of thousands of citizens in New York and New Jersey reeling from superstorm Sandy.