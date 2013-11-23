ISLAMABAD - The govt and opposition after a gap of over two months are, once again, likely to lock horns on the distribution of chairmanship of National Assembly (NA) standing committees, as both sides could not reach on consensus leaving seven parties without headship of any committee due to certain reasons.

Elections regarding chairmanship of 11 NA standing committees out of 29 had already been held and soon these committees will meet, said National Assembly (NA) Secretariat spokesman, adding that opposition parties including PPP-P, PTI and MQM despite giving assurance had not informed NA Secretariat and held them responsible for any delay in calling the meeting of committees.

Meanwhile, sources said both the government and opposition are likely to be up in arms over the distribution of chairmanships of NA standing committees, which had been pending for the last couple of months. The government, though after extraordinary delay in the formation of NA committees, decided to fix the longstanding issue in October but the decided share seems unacceptable to major opposition parties.

The PML-N government had already missed the one-month constitutional deadline for the formation of standing committees and finally it was approved in the 4th session of the National Assembly without deciding the chairmanship.

It is relevant here that NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had ‘justified’ the delay by using additional time for the budget sessions as an excuse. The extra days consumed in the budget session would not be included in the 30-day legal deadline set for notifying heads of standing committees, he had argued in the house.

As per parliamentary rules, “Each committee shall consist of not more than 17 members to be elected by the assembly within 30 days after the ascertainment of the leader of the house.”

It is relevant to mention here that Leader of Opposition Syed Khursheed Shah had clearly criticised the share of his party with the argument If JUI-F with less number of lawmaker could take headship of two committees than PPP-P’s should be given chairmanship of five or six committees.

The number of standing committees in the previous National Assembly stood at 45 whereas there were 11 special committees, nine parliamentary committees and one select committee on information technology & telecommunications on prevention of electronic crime bill 2010.

However, this time the number of committees will be less than the previous assembly. With the PML-N government’s initiative to merge several ministries, the number of standing committees has shrunk to 29.

The NA committees play important role of oversight and keeping checks on the workings of relevant government ministries. In parliamentary democracies, the committees are regarded as the eyes, ears, hands and brain of the Parliament.

According to the formula MQM and PTI will be given chairmanship of two committees and PPP-P remained at top in opposition with chairmanship of three committees.