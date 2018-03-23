Three real brothers were killed and three people injured when a car skidded off road and hit a tree by roadside here in Sahiwal on Saturday.

According to police, a Lahore bound private car carrying a family of Multan Cantt went out of control due to over speeding and hit a tree at GT Road in Sahiwal.

As a result of accident three real brothers including eight-year-old Faizan, Ali 6, and four-year-old Zain died on the spot while their father Muhammad Asif, mother and another brother sustained wounds.

The police and rescue ambulances reached the scene and shifted the injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Sahiwal for treatment.