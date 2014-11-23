Islamabad - Islamabad Science School and College arranged Students Week on Saturday to bring forth the hidden potentials and talents of the students.

It has been a tradition of the school to organise Students Week every year. The thought behind organising this event is to prepare the students to face the challenge of life.

It is a great opportunity for the students to work in a team, polish their leadership abilities and to take initiatives themselves. It also helps them to identify their hidden abilities.

Following the same tradition the Students Week was celebrated with great enthusiasm this year. Various competitions including Qirat, Naat, English and Urdu speeches and debate, singing competition, quiz and talent show had been arranged to provide a platform for the students to express themselves in front of the audience.

Speaking to the audience on this occasion, the principal of ISSC said, “Our teachers worked really hard with the students, boosted their morale and encouraged them to participate.” She thanked respectable judges for sparing some time from their busy schedule and performed their duties vigilantly. She added that their presence encouraged the students for their wonderful efforts.

At the end of the ceremony, prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners.