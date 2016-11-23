LAHORE - Speakers at a Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan seminar have said agitation is the right of opposition but it should be used in a democratic manner.

“Neither the attack on apex court by PML-N was good nor the PTI’s on PTV in Islamabad,” the speakers expressed these remarks at the seminar on “Right of Protest and imperatives of National Pride” at Hameed Nizami Press Institute Auditorium yesterday.

Parliamentary Secretary on Information and Culture Rana Mohammad Arshad presided over the seminar while PTI Punjab president Ijaz Ahmad Chawdhry, and Taseer Mustafa were the speakers.

HNPIP director Absar Abdul Ali was the moderator.

Ejaz Ch said that this country Pakistan was established after a million sacrifices of Muslims. He stressed justice, rule of law and equality among different ranks should prevail and the motto to implement a system as per Islamic principles where justice and equality should prevail.

“This country is not being run on rule of law but on the rulers’ will,” the PTI leader said, adding protocol was nothing for the Quaid, the founder of Pakistan.

Criticising the government for its extravagant spending, Ejaz said a country that has rivers with natural flow to create energy is facing short of electricity and the only solution construction of the KBD was politicized for personal gains. Talking about PTI’s protests, he said: “We were peaceful but the police arrested thousands of our workers from their homes, and registered FIRs against them.”

Rana Arshad said the Quaid faced conspiracies when he was alive. “Bengali people also sacrificed and we faced 1971. We didn't respect East Pakistan’s vote and lost half of our country. Pakistan responded India explosion and PM Nawaz Sharif fought for Kashmir at the UN.”

“The PTI opposition boycotted a joint session on Kashmir,” he further said, adding that the PTI enjoys one government and criticises the center.

Taseer Mustafa, while speaking on the occasion, stated that Pakistan was facing multiple problems and here the agitation ways are different from the world. “If the government redressed public issues there is no need for agitation. It is primarily the government’s duty to minimise protesting people,” he added.