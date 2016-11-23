KARACHI - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif inaugurated the Heavy Machine Gun PK-16 and Chief of Army Staff General Raheel Sharif inaugurated the newly developed Light Sniper Rifle produced by the POF Wah at POF Stall on the 1st day of IDEAS-2016 at the Expo Centre.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif and Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain accompanied the prime minister to the POF Stall.

A considerable decrease in its weight and mount combined that is 31kg compared to 92kg of the existing weapon of the same category is the main feature of the HMG PK-16 Gun. The compact structure will now allow just two infantry soldiers to carry the weapon thus providing maximum flexibility and agility in deployment. It can also be installed on any armoured vehicle with an effective range of 1500-1600 meter. Armed forces felt the need for a much lighter, more compact and reliable HMG rifle to support its operations. POF R&D accepted the challenge. Meticulous efforts have resulted in indigenously crafted HMG PK-16, a gas operated, air-cooled and belt-fed automatic weapon for infantry.

The Light Sniper Rifle, 7.62 x 51 mm calibre rifle weighing 5.68kg, has been developed by POF on the world’s best known, accurate and reliable surgeon scalpel actions. POF spent its resources to produce the light sniper rifle in order to meet the growing demand for precision sniper rifle. POF made barrel of Moly Chrome Vanadium Steel has been used with side folding stocks which are adjustable for comb height and length of pull. A quad rail with key holes has also been incorporated in this rifle. It has a twist rate of 1:12 and the trigger pull has been made adjustable from 0.5-2.5kg, operating with bolt action two forward locking lugs, magazine capacity of 5-10 rounds and a muzzle velocity of 800-820 meters/second. The army chief was told that POF Light Sniper Rifle’s effectiveness has been rigorously tested and it showed positive results. PM Nawaz and Army Chief Raheel Sharif expressed their satisfaction with the quality of POF products and lauded the achievements of POF R&D department, which produced a light weight gun HMG PK-16 & Sniper Rifle for infantry indigenously. Earlier, the prime minister and the army chief were warmly received by Lt-Gen Omar Mahmood Hayat, chairman of the POF Board, at the POF Stall and briefed about the capabilities and new developments of POF.

POF is showcasing its full range of products along with three new products at IDEAS-2016. POF stall attracted a large number of foreign delegates throughout the day on the first day of the exhibition. A large number of foreign delegates, including the defence ministers of Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates and other friendly countries, visited the POF stall.