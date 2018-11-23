Share:

Chandigarh - Cricketer-turned-politician and state minister of Indian Punjab Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday hailed the Government of Pakistan’s decision for opening Kartarpur border for Indian Sikhs pilgrims.

He said Pakistan’s decision to open the Kartarpur border was indeed a great relief for Sikhs and other Indian pilgrims. He said it was a good omen for rebuilding cordial relations between the two countries in future.

“I also welcome this auspicious step by the Indian Cabinet, it will be a cup of joy for 12 crore ‘Nanak Naam Laivas’. It will build bridges, burn animosity and will act like a soothing balm for two neighbouring countries,” Sidhu said in a tweet.

“I thank the Govt of India from the core of my heart and take a bow! I request the Hon’ble PM of Pakistan @ImranKhanPTI Sahib to take reciprocal steps for opening the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and spread Baba Nanak’s message of universal brotherhood and peace across the Globe,” he added.

Sidhu had earlier raised this issue with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in connection with the opening of Kartarpur corridor. He had said it was the responsibility of the Indian government to make a formal request to Pakistan for it.

His visit to Pakistan to attend Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony as prime minister of Pakistan in August this year had come under fire from the Opposition for his hug to Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.