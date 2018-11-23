Share:

Lahore (PR) Phase 2 of the ‘Water for Women’ project has now been launched by the project partners Coca-Cola Pakistan and Indus Earth Trust.

It overall seeks to replenish 200 million litres of water in the freshwater starved, arid area of Kohistan, district Thatta of Sindh. The aim of this project is to replenish ground water by harvesting rainwater for about 5,500 inhabitants of 25 villages covered by the project area. Earlier in the now completed Phase 1, the project has over-achieved the water replenishment target that was set. The Coca-Cola Foundation will be providing PKR 13.7 million as a grant for Phase 2, which will last for about one year.

The project work includes the excavation of 25 rainwater reservoirs. Installation of 10 hand pumpsfor use by the local communities and the distribution of 200 water wheels to the women in the target villages, who typically have the responsibility of fetching water for their families’ daily use. It also targets Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, Better Health and Wellbeing, and SDG 6, Clean Water and Sanitation. The soft components of the project include setting up of Community Based Organizations to empower communities and trainings to build the capacity of women local leaders.