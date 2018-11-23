Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (SAWW) was celebrated on either side of Line of Control (LoC) with reverence and fervour.

In Mirpur, AJK, Miladun Nabi (SAWW) processions were taken out from various parts of the city. All the processions later joined the main Milad procession taken out from Markazi Jamia Mosque Maulana Abdul Hakeem on Allama Iqbal Road. A large number of people from all spheres of life joined the procession to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) with religious zeal and fervour.

Mirpur Division Commissioner M Tayyeb, leading religious scholar and ex-member AJK Legislative Assembly Sahibzada Attiqur Rehman Faizpuria, AJK DGPR Raja Azhar Iqbal, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Khurshid, SSP Raja Ritz Bukhari, City Administrator Tahir Mirza, Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran President Ch M Naeem, District Information Officer Javeid Mallick, Mirpur Markazi Milaad Committee President Ghulam Rasool Awami, and others from all walks of life led the procession which passed through its traditional routes.

Addressing the participants at Shaheed Chowk, speakers paid glorious tributes to Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). They said that salvation in this world and hereafter lied in implementation of Islamic teachings and acting upon the sayings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). They paid rich tributes to the last Prophet (SAWW) in beautiful words for getting the humanity rid of the era of ignorance and injustice and by giving right direction to the humanity to spend the life in an honourable manner in accordance with the teachings of Islam.

Stalls of milk and soft drinks were set up by various organisations along the routes of Milad processions. Meal was served to people including poor, orphans, and down-trodden. All the city streets and roads including bazaars and shopping centres were beautifully decorated with multicoloured lights and banners bearing the writings about celebration of the birth anniversary of the last Prophet (SAWW). All private and public buildings were also illuminated with colourful lights in connection with celebrations of Eid-e-Milad.

In Indian Occupied Kashmir, the faithful celebrated the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) with religious fervour, gaiety, and enthusiasm.

Thousands of devotees attended night-long prayers in major shrines especially Dargah Hazratbal in Srinagar, says a report reaching here from across LoC Wednesday evening.

The largest congregation was held at Hazratbal Shrine, which also houses the Holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW), on the embankments of world famous Dal Lake, the report said.

The relic was brought to Hazratbal, formerly known as Bagh-i-Sadiqabad, in eighth century and since then it become most revered shrine of Kashmir valley.

Thousands of devotes participated in night long prayers preceding night. The devotees also had a glimpse of holy relic during which emotional scenes were witnessed at Hazratbal shrine.

Notably, the devotees had a glimpse of holy relic after each prayer Wednesday at Hazratbal shrine.

The speakers on the occasion also threw light on the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). During the course of day, huge number of devotees from all across the valley thronged Hazratbal to attend the congregational prayers. Special arrangements were made for the devotees.

Various religious, social, business and political organizations had erected banners on roads and shops greeting people on the occasion while local traders in Hazratbal market had decorated the markets and announced discount on various items.

The religious and social organisations organised Seerat programmes, and Milad processions were taken out at many places where speakers highlighted various aspects of the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).

The Milad processions were taken out from Habba Kadal, Barbar Shah, Bemina, Nowgam, Dalgate, Chanapora, Soibug, and other localities of Srinagar. Karwani Islami also organised various rallies and processions in the city and at district headquarters. A car rally was organised by Karwani Islami from its central office Shaheedgunj to Shadipora Sumbal in which scores of light motor vehicle took part.

Special congregational prayers were also organised at Jenab Sahab Soura, Asar-e-Sharif Shahri Kalashpora, Lal Bazaar, Khanqah-e-Maula, Ziarat Hazrat Dastgeer Sahib (RA), Syed Yaqoob Sahib (RA) Sonwar, Khawaja Naqshband Sahib (RA), and Ziarat Makhdoom Sahib (RA). Special prayers were also held at mosques and shrines in Islamabad mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahib, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru, and Seer Hamdan.

Similarly, processions were reported from Ganderbal, Bandipora, Pulwama, Shopian, Tangmarg, Anantnag, Beerwah, Kangan, Sumbal, Hajin, and other places. In Budgam, prayers were held throughout the day at Ziayarat of Hazrat Syed Hussain Simnani (RA) and Charar-e-Sharif.

Reports from south Kashmir said that thousands of people offered prayers at mosques and shrines in Anantnag mainly at Jamia Masjid Reshi Sahib, Khiram Sirhama, Kaba Marg, Dooru, and Seer Hamdan. People also took out Milad processions from other parts of the district.

Reports from Kargil said that thousands of people celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi (SAWW) in the town. In the day long functions, religious scholars threw light on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). They also emphasised the need to follow the Islamic teachings as per the Quran and the Hadith.

There were reports of congregational prayers from Ganderbal, Bandipora, Sopore, Kupwara, Handwara, and other places of north Kashmir.

Similar reports were received from other districts and Jammu region. In Baramulla, Eid-e-Milad was celebrated with enthusiasm as thousands of people amid shivering cold participated in the Milad procession.

Thousands of devotees took out a rally from the shrine of Syed Janbaz Wali Shrine and marched through the main market of the town.

In different areas of Pulwama including Kakapora, Pampore, Patipora, Hadiwara, Alochibagh, Gadoora, Munghama, and Muran massive Milad processions were taken out in which thousands of people participated. In Kishtwar, Miladun Nabi (SAWW) was celebrated with religious zeal and fervour. Several Milad processions were taken out in the town in which the participants recited Durood.