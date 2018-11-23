Share:

PESHAWAR - At least five people, including three children, were killed in mortar explosion and an IED blast at Swat and Bajaur tribal district respectively on Wednesday.

In Swat, at Nela Garam district of Matta area three children died and two others injured while playing with an old and abundant mortar shell lying in a field which suddenly exploded with a big bang, police said.

The police told mediapersons that the children were playing with the mortar shell in the nearby fields unaware of it being a bomb. Two of the dead children were identified as Umer and Sudais. The injured children are under treatment at Saidu Sharif Hospital Swat.

KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has expressed his heartfelt grief over the incident and sympathised with the members of bereaved families.

Meanwhile, in another incident at Bajaur tribal district at least two people were killed when a remote-controlled IED exploded targeting a vehicle in Nawagia Tehsil at Chinar Charmang area located near Pak-Afghan border.

Amanullah and Gul Badeen were going to their home in a car when the bomb planted along the road by unknown miscreants went off. Both the persons died on the spot and the car they were boarding also totally damaged in the bomb explosion. Soon after the incident, officials of local administration and security personnel immediately reached to the site and launched search operation to arrest the culprits.