Lahore - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (Smeda) is going to hold a two-day 3rd SME Conference from November 27 at Al-Hamra Hall, Lahore.

Smeda Chief Executive Officer Sher Ayub while commenting on the upcoming conference said that the 3rd SME Conference would be a unique conference, as it will combine the idea of ‘theme specific dialogue’ between experts and sessions on ‘SME focused research.’

The two-day conference will look into various facets of SME development and entrepreneurship, he said. He added that the second day of the conference will especially focus on one of the most critical mega projects in Pakistan's history; the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a project that promises to be a game changer in economy of Pakistan.

However, what strategies can be adopted to realize the regional trade potential and achieve sustainable development goals will also be discussed during the conference. It will review the challenges to be faced by SME sector in entrepreneurship development, sustainability and regional integration, he said.

Giving background of holding SME Conference on annual basis, he said that as part of its SME development mandate, Smeda seeks to minimise the disconnect that exists between those who create the evidence base and those who are positioned to implement the research findings. In order to bridge the industry-academia-government gap and benefit from the experience of seasoned professionals, business veterans and erudite scholars, an SME Conference platform was launched in 2016, he said. He observed that the platform had enhanced collaboration between SME sector stakeholders to carry out the SME focused research in Pakistani universities, think tanks, etc. and subsequently feed into the policy development.

He told that the 1st and 2nd SME Conferences had been conducted successfully in the year 2016 and 2017, in collaboration with the University of Management and Technology (UMT) and other local and international partners.

These flagship conferences conducted by Smeda draw a large number of participants from the SME sector, who attend the Conference to; benefit from SME specific research, learn from entrepreneurs and businessmen, exchange ideas, and network, the CEO added.