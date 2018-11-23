Share:

Toumour - Seven employees of a French mineral and water drilling firm and a local official were killed early Thursday when gunmen attacked their site in southeastern Niger, the company said.

“A group of terrorists attacked the building where a team of Foraco drillers and technicians were resting in the village of Toumour, in southeastern Niger,” the company said in a statement. “The assailants opened fire on the sleeping personnel and killed eight people,” it said, adding that five others were wounded, two seriously. The victims, all Nigerien, were drilling two water wells to supply a camp for displaced people at a refugee camp at Toumour, near the borders with Chad and Nigeria. Foraco, based near the southern French city of Marseille, said the site had been chosen in conjunction with the Niger armed forces escort protecting the workers. The company did not identify the attackers, but Toumour was the site of a fierce firefight in September 2016 between the military and Boko Haram jihadists which left 38 of the insurgents dead.

“We know that Boko Haram is active in the region but for now we’ve had no claim of responsibility, neither official or unofficial,” Thierry Merle, Foraco’s vice president in charge of Europe and the Middle East, told AFP.

“We’ve been operating in Niger for 20 years, and at this site since a month ago,” Merle said.

“We hadn’t received any threat in particular,” he added, and the company had not previously suffered similar attacks.

Boko Haram fighters have carried out a series of attacks in northeast Nigeria in recent days, the latest in a nine-year insurgency in the country which has driven 1.8 million people from their homes.

Ex-Guatemalan soldier gets 5,160 years’ prison

Guatemala City (AFP): A Guatemalan court on Wednesday sentenced a former soldier to 5,160 years in prison for the massacre of 201 peasants during one of the worst atrocities of the Central American nation’s civil war.

The court found Santos Lopez “responsible as author” of 171 of the killings and sentenced him to 30 years for each, or 5,130 years in total.

He received an additional 30 years linked to the killing of a surviving child, but the sentences are symbolic because Guatemala’s maximum prison term is 50 years.

Lopez was a member of a US-trained counterinsurgency force called Kaibil. He was arrested in the United States and deported in 2016.

According to the investigation, Lopez belonged to a patrol that committed the massacre in December 1982 in Dos Erres, on the border with Mexico. The soldiers were trying to recover about 20 rifles stolen by guerrillas during an earlier ambush which left 19 soldiers dead.

The story of Dos Erres was told in the 2017 documentary “Finding Oscar,” executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, which recounts the search for another boy whose life was spared and who was then raised by one of the soldiers.

A handful of other “Kaibiles” have been convicted, each receiving a sentence of more than 6,000 years in prison.

Three others accused in the slaughter were jailed in the US for immigration violations. Several others are believed to reside in the United States.

The massacre occurred during the rule of dictator Efrain Rios Montt, who himself was indicted on charges of genocide and died last April.

Rios Montt allegedly ordered the murders of 1,771 indigenous Ixil-Maya people during his short reign in 1982-83, which came at the height of the 36-year civil war.

According to the UN, about 200,000 people died or were made to disappear during Guatemala’s war, which ended in 1996.