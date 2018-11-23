Share:

GUJRANWALA - A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested four officers of District Accounts Office, Gujrat for their alleged involvement in a financial fraud in employees accounts.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told The Nation that the action was taken on the letter of Superintendent Jail Gujrat in which he mentioned that a district jail clerk, Sohail Arshad, with the collusion of accounts department officers had drawn millions of rupees from the accounts of in service and retired officials. During investigation, it was revealed that Assistant Accounts Officer Syed Qasim Raza, M Shabbir, Javed Hussain, and M Asif were involved in this fraud and after approval from the competent authority, an ACE team arrested the said accused.