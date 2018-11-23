Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK President Sardar Masood Khan on Wednesday underlined the need for following the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) to get success in this world and the Hereafter.

Addressing as a chief guest at a Seerat Conference organised by Central Seerat Committee, he said that the Prophet (SAWW) had been and would remain the best role model for all humankind as His life and teachings were a complete code of life. The event to mark the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (SAWW) was also addressed by Central Seerat Committee President Sahibzada Salim Chishti, Mufti Tahir Tabasum Qadri, and other religious scholars.

The AJK president said that the Prophet (SAWW) was a great statesman, military strategist, exemplary ruler, outstanding diplomat, great judge, and perfect father and husband in family life. “But his most unique quality, however, was the fact that he was a blessing for the entire human family without any discrimination.”

Describing the true teachings of Quran and Sunnah of the Prophet (SAWW) as panacea of all ills, the Muslim Ummah is facing now; the president said that all problems would be brought to an end if people followed the teachings of Holy Quran and the Prophet (SAWW) in letter and spirit. He also stressed the need for unity and harmony among all Muslims.

He added that Muslims around the world were weak, divided, and fighting against each other because many of them had turned away from the revolutionary teachings of Islam.

He urged the Ulema and religious leaders to unveil the glittering face of the religion of Islam by rejecting the narrative of terrorism and extremism, adding that Islam had been the religion of peace, harmony, and love. He asked the followers of Islam to rebuild the broken connection between their religion and peace to remove the misconceptions about this great religion of the world. “The best way to show our love to Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) is to accept and follow his Sunnah. Everything he commanded or did in his life was a lesson for us to follow and learn from,” Masood Khan concluded.