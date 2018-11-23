Share:

ISLAMABAD - Young all-round sensation Ali Imran will depart for UAE today (Friday) to represent Pakistan-A against England Lions in the five-match One-Day series.

Talking to The Nation, 20-year-old Ali Imran, who scored two tons in the recently-concluded National One-Day Cup, has also been picked up by Peshawar for the National T20 Cup and Karachi Kings for the PSL-4, said: “I am grateful to Almighty, my parents, former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, former cricketers M Wasim, Imran Nazir and others for training and grooming me and enabling me to earn these feats.”

He also praised Dr Nauman Niaz, who gave him chance for PTV last year and then this year in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and National One-Day Cup, where he managed to perform well for his department PTV. “I always worked very hard both in the nets and in the regional tournaments. “I want to give credit of my success to my father Ajmal Sabir, who always wants me to play for my country. In fact, today whatever I am is just because of my father as his passion, determination and motivation always bucked me up to do more and better. He always takes out time from his schedule and spends hours in the grounds to witness my matches. He appointed top trainers of the country on hefty monthly salaries to ensure my best fitness.

“It will be unjustified if I didn’t mention the names of my brothers Hassan Irtza and Rana Bilal and my friends Hamza Sarwar and Ahmed Tansheet, who travel all the way from Islamabad to Karachi, Faisalabad, Lahore and Multan to watch me in action. I am also grateful to all those, who prayed for me and I assure all of doing well for my country and earning laurels for it at international level.” Ali said he believes in sheer hard work and leaves the rest on Allah. “I will try my level best, if provided with opportunity to play against the England Lions. I will try to pay back the confidence shown by PCB in me both with willow and leather. “I hope I will be able to pay back in the best possible manner and return from a successful UAE visit,” Ali concluded.”