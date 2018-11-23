Share:

FUZHOU:- Two tombs dating back to the Han Dynasty have been found in Pucheng County in east China’s Fuzhou Province, local authorities said Thursday. An archaeological team from Xiamen University and experts from Pucheng county museum began an excavation on Longtoushan ruins in Pucheng County in late August. Two tombs from the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC to AD 8) were discovered, with pottery, iron and copper tools unearthed from the tombs, according to Fu Lin, an archaeologist from Xiamen University.–Xinhua

One tomb is well preserved, while another one was partially damaged, Fu said.

Experts believe the discovery will contribute greatly to the study of the political and scientific development of the Han Dynasty.