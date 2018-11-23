Share:

ISLAMABAD - Austrian Company Andritz Hydro has shown interest in undertaking hydropower projects of Dassu and Mohmand.

The company has previously worked on various hydro projects in Pakistan and is keen to undertake future projects, said the Chief Executive Officer of Andritz Hydro Pakistan Mr. Giuseppe Catalfamo said in a meeting with the Federal Minister for Power.

Austrian Ambassador in Pakistan HE Nicolaus Keller called on Federal Minister for Power Division, Omer Ayub Khan and discussed matters relating to the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the Power Sector. Secretary Power Division, Mr Irfan Ali and CEO Andritz Hydro Pakistan Mr. Giuseppe Catalfamo also attended the meeting.

The minister, while underscoring the importance of small and mini-micro hydel projects, urged the Austrian investors and companies to explore the potential Pakistan have. He apprised the Ambassador that the present Government has been working to upgrade the existing electricity transmission and distribution system for efficient power transmission and distribution. He also briefed that the government has undertaken numerous steps to minimise the line losses and improve recoveries in order to boost the liquidity of Power Sector.

The minister welcomed Austrian companies for their keen interest in mega hydropower projects as well as mini and small hydro projects in Pakistan. He assured him that Pakistan Government will provide all support to the investors and companies in this regard.

The Secretary Power Division emphasised the need of working on off grid solutions for areas with hydropower potential. He said that northern areas of Pakistan are abundant with hydel potential and off grid solution are best suited for these areas.

HE Nicolaus Keller said that Austrian investors and companies are very keen in Pakistan’s power sector.

CEO Andritz said that company remained associated with Pakistan’s major hydro power projects like Tarbella, Khyal Khawar, Ghazi Barotha, Warsk and Goalen Gol contributing more than 4500MW in the national Grid. He said that these companies are keen in undertaking the future projects like Dassu and Mohmand hydro projects.