Share:

HAFIZABAD - Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafizabad Faheem Shahid has stressed upon the jail administration to provide all sorts of basic amenities to the inmates in the Central Jail, Hafizabad.

During a visit to the Central Jail, he also called upon the jail management to impart religious training to the under-trial prisoners so as to enable them to become useful and law-abiding citizens after their release from the jail. He also visited different barracks and enquired problems from the inmates and directed the Senior Jail Superintendent to resolve them. He also reviewed the sanitary conditions and security arrangements made in the jail and expressed his satisfaction in this respect.

Senior Superintendent Jail M Yaqoob Joura briefed the visiting judge about the steps being taken according to the jail manual for the welfare of the inmates. The judge released six under-trial prisoners involved in petty cases on personal surety.

AWARENESS WALK

A walk was organised from Fawara Chowk to Vanike Chowk by the Health Department, Hafizabad to create awareness among the public regarding diabetes mellitus.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza, District Officer Health Dr M Aslam, and other officers of the Health Department told the participants of the walk that balanced and simple food, physical exercise, and healthy activities were inevitable to save them from this fatal disease. They also advised them to desist from taking fast food.