LOS ANGELES - Justin Bieber has collaborated with XKarla to create t-shirts that will ‘’donate proceeds’’ to ‘’help animals hurt and displaced’’ in the California wildfires.

The 24-year-old ‘No Brainer’ hitmaker has teamed up with the fashion brand to create a trio of limited edition white tees - retailing at $40 each - that feature the star’s face in a standard and cropped fit, to ‘’help animals’’ that have been affected by the devastating California wildfires by donating a portion of money with each garment sold.

Speaking to his 105 million followers on Twitter, Justin said: ‘’xkarla will donate a portion of proceeds to the Humane Society to help animals hurt and displaced in the fires.’’

Writing on Instagram, the brand also wrote: ‘’Justin in a white tee. Justin on a white tee. Justin is a META tee. Limited edition and available for one week only! xkarla will donate a portion of proceeds of the exclusive ‘’META’’ tee to the Humane Society to help animals hurt and displaced in the California fires.’’

Justin is one of the many stars helping to provide relief in the wake of the destructive blazes, with other celebrities including Gerard Butler, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus - who lost their home to the ferocious blaze - Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye, and Sandra Bullock.

‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star Kim revealed she and Kanye had donated $500,000 towards relief for the wildfires during an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Wednesday where she said: ‘’I feel like we were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did.

‘’Our house is right on the end of a big park, so the whole park had caught fire and so if our house went, then every other house would go.

‘’We were fortunate enough and blessed enough, and I know that not everyone has this luxury available to them, but we were able to get private firefighters.’’

Gerard Butler also hosted a star-studded fundraiser last week - which was attended by the likes of Jamie Foxx, Sean Penn, Cindy Crawford, Minnie Driver, The Edge and Robin Thicke - for The Malibu Foundation on Friday night.

The fundraiser was staged shortly after it was revealed that Gerard has taken in victims of the wildfires in California.

