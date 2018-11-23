Share:

Karachi - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has constituted a committee to prepare a report on aircraft manufacturing industry and taxation regimes etc in two weeks.

A meeting was held at Aviation Division on Thursday to discuss the National Aviation Policy and propose recommendations for revision of the policy. It was held under the chairmanship of Honorable Secretary Aviation with participation of industrial stakeholders.

After a detailed interactive discussion as proposed by the aviation industry stakeholders, the chair constituted a committee including representatives from all elements of aviation sector. The committee is required to submit its recommendations in two weeks time, covering all facets of aviation including rationalization of open sky as open & fair sky policy, aircraft manufacturing industry and taxation regimes in aviation for revival of aviation sector to supplement economic growth in Pakistan.