ISLAMABAD - Classic Club defeated Punjab Club by 12 runs in a thrilling encounter as Syed Muzammil Shah’s 142 failed to land Punjab home in the League-Round of NBP-ICA Super Cricket Championship 2018 here at Diamond Ground. Classic Club scored 312 runs in 40 overs with Ashfaq Ali hitting 113, Rohail Nazir 66 and Haroon Wahid 47. Tariq Nawaz bagged 3 wickets for 39, Haris Ahmed 2 for 52. Punjab Club, in reply, could score 300-5 in 40 overs with Syed Muzammil Shah hammering 142, Sarmad Bhatti 82 and Inayat Ali 47. Haroon Wahid took 2 wickets for 59, Kaleem Dil 1 for 22. In other matches of the league, Essco beat Lucky Star, Majid Memorial beat Capital Gymkhana, Al Lucky Stars beat Quaid-e-Azam, Lucky Star beat Asif Memorial, Al-Muslim beat Mehran and King’s Gymkhana beat Warriors.