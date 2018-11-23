Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday extended pre-arrest bail to former Sindh minister for local government Jam Khan Shoro till December 5.

A SHC bench conducted hearing on a bail plea filed by the ex-minister sought extension of bail wherein his lawyer, advocate Khalid Javid Khan appeared before the bench and argued that no irregularity has been found against his client during the inquiry.

The minister is also facing charges of encroaching 262 acres of land in Thatta and setting up of a petrol station on a land of a water hydrant in Hyderabad’s Qasimabad area.

The petitioner counsel contended that the NAB did not provide any documents regarding the charges of illegal land allotment against ex minister.

The NAB Investigation Officer (IO) appeared before the bench and stated that evidences have been obtained against the applicant. The bench directed the IO to provide required documents to the applicant and directed him to submit further arguments in the n3ext hearing.

According to the NAB officials, the former minister is facing inquiries in three different cases.

One of the cases against the former provincial local government minister includes illegal allotment of 62 government plots in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. Former Karachi Development Authority director general Nasir Abbas has also been arrested in the same case. The NAB said illegal allotment of plots cost the national exchequer Rs 180 million. Shoro is currently the MPA from PS-62 Hyderabad-I elected on the Pakistan People’s Party ticket. A probe against him was launched by the accountability watchdog in October last year.

However, Shoro is also accused of taking bribes through his front men in Malir District Municipal Corporation (DMC). The NAB had claimed that former administrator of the DMC, Abdul Rasheed, and Muhammad Anwar are reportedly the front men for Shoro, who used to collect monthly bribes for him.These men confessed to their crime. The former minister is also accused to have illegally obtained 262 acres of agricultural land in Deh Kohistan in District Thatta.

Formal notices for all three inquiries have been sent to Shoro.

In last hearing, the applicant’s lawyer submitted that ex provincial minister was issued a call-up notice in June, and NAB wants to take his client into custody.

In his prior arguments, NAB officials submitted that the minister was involved in corruption in the allotment of plots in Karachi Development Authority.