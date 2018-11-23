Share:

LAHORE - Adsells, Zameen.com, UBL Funds, Berger Paints, Ibex.Digital, Meezan Bank, Jazz and LTC reached the quarterfinals of the Jotun Presents Pepsi CSP Twenty20 League. Eight matches were decided in the last league round. Adsells outclassed Zameen.com by 83 runs with Adsells’ Mohsin Dar scoring 55 and grabbing 3 wickets to earn man of the match award. Nestle defeated Berger Paints by 23 runs. Nestle scored 165 and Berger could score 142. Jazz edged out ShakarGanj Foods by 29 runs. UBL Funds overwhelmed ICI Pakistan by 7 wickets with UBL captain Uzair Dar hitting ton to win player of the match award. Finca Bank outlasted 3D Modelling by 4 wickets, Meezan Bank thrashed LTC by 8 wickets, Ibex.Digital defeated Fatima Group by 23 runs and International Petrochemicals beat Wateen.com by 13 runs.