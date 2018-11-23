Share:

Islamabad - The district administration settled the dispute between two student councils at Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), however the academic atmosphere has remained tense, The Nation learned on Thursday.

The university administration had requested the chief commissioner to deploy police and rangers at campus in order to maintain discipline after two student groups, Punjabi and Pashtoon, clashed on a minor issue.

The students from Punjab and Pashtoon Student Councils violently clashed on Tuesday night over a small dispute. Several students were injured in the brawl and the situation spiraled out of control of the university administration.

Sources informed The Nation that the university administration with the coordination of law enforcement departments settled the dispute between two groups for the time-being.

The official said that although the administration worked for reconciliation, no disciplinary action has been taken against the students who created rumpus and damaged the public and private property on campus.

Nearly one hundred students from both councils attacked each other with batons and stones which caused injuries to dozens of students.

The incident occurred when few students exchanged harsh words on parking of a vehicle.

The QAU is also running without Vice Chancellor (VC) despite the fact that Ministry of Education had appointed Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ali Shah as new head of the campus.

However, the new VC has still not assumed charge and university has been facing grave administrative issues related to students, faculty and other employees.

In the absence of VC, the university administration held a meeting and decided to seek help of district administration to maintain discipline at campus.

Official also added that the administration also decided to take action against students involved in the scuffle.

The letter written to chief commissioner by the Resident Office (RO) of QAU stated that situation on the campus of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) mentioned occurrence of the incident.

In this connection an emergency meeting was held i.e November 21, 2018 at 12:00 noon in office of the registrar to discuss precautionary measures to be taken in order to avoid re-occurrence of such untoward incidence among the student group who are once again seen with unusual movements and gatherings at various places having sticks in their hands, said letter.

The meeting was also attended by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Dr. Waqar Ali Shah, Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Dr. Muhammad Ayub, Dean Faculty of Biological Sciences Dr. Muhammad Shahab, Registrar QAU Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman, lady provost Dr. Bushra Mirza, In-charge Transport Dr.Tasawar Hayat, Provost Boys Hostels Dr. Amir Waseem, General Secretary Academic Staff Association (ASA) Dr. Sohail Yusuf, President Officers Welfare Assoication, President Employees Welfare Association and Resident Officer QAU Dr. Gul Majid Khan.

After discussion, it was decided that the university administration including security staff shall remain vigilant and take all possible measures to avoid further clashes between the students groups; they should also facilitate negotiations for patch-up between the groups, said the letter.

“Moreover, the undersigned was entrusted to inform the ICT authorities of the prevailing situation and to request your kind self to provide reinforcement of police and rangers on the campus,” letter said.

Meanwhile, no extra deployment of the law enforcement departments was observed at varsity premises and classes were also conducted. However, the attendance of students remained thin.

Talking to The Nation Chairman Pashtoon Students Council (PSC) said that the matter has been resolved with the help of administration. “It was a minor issue and all sides agreed to end it,” he said.

Chairman Punjab Council Asad Gondal said that reconciliation has been done and students themselves agreed to end the dispute.

A senior official at QAU talking to The Nation confirmed that the issue has been resolved between students. “Both sides were directed to end the dispute otherwise the strict action would be taken against them,” he said.